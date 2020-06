Dozens of show-stopping treasures are seen on public display at the Academy of Natural Sciences Friday, March 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Academy is celebrating its bicentennial by offering the general public some rare behind-the-scenes tours of their some 18 million specimens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

YORK, Pa. — A group of educators from throughout the state aims to overhaul some of the country’s oldest standards for science education, all while avoiding a protracted political dispute over climate change and evolution.

Pennsylvania’s science standards haven’t changed since 2002, and repeated efforts in the past to overhaul them stalled during the review process — which involves an independent commission with input from the state Legislature.