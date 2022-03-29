On Monday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit with the 2nd grade students from McAuliffe Heights Program at Irving Elementary School. A big thank you to Mrs. Oakes who set up the in person visit! It was so nice to be back in the classroom after two years.







The students got to learn about meteorology and how to the forecast the weather. The 2nd grade students also asked so many great questions about severe weather safety, electricity, and tornadoes. The students had just made their own anemometers to use to do experiments and test out different wind speeds! It was very neat to see the anemometers in action!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com