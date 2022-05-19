On Wednesday, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the students from Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center in Roaring Spring. The students were so sweet and even had a weather song prepared to sing as well as beautiful thank you cards.

During the visit the students learned about the water cycle from a book that was read to them and then they made clouds explaining different precipitation types.









The students were a fun bunch and were very interested in all the weather experiments and demonstrations. Each student got a chance to make a tornado in the Tornado Tube and learned how they form in our atmosphere.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com