Tonight will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Some roads could be slick tonight so keep that in mind. The snow showers will taper away by the morning hours. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. The snow showers will mainly be over the Laurels for the first half of the day. East of I-99 it will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. There will be a few flurries for the eastern counties. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid-teens.