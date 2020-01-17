Saturday’s Snow and Ice Totals





A complex winter storm will move in Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 5:00 a.m. and it goes until 7:00 p.m. The roads will become slick and sloppy throughout the day.

Southern Counties Totals: Those who live in the southern counties will see snow during the morning hours, but the snow will switch over to a mix by midday. Sleet and freezing rain will move in during the early afternoon hours. The sleet and freezing rain will keep the snow amounts down. The southern counties will pick up 1-3 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice. Roads will be slick, so use caution.

Northern Counties Totals: The northern counties will see a steady snow for most of the day and only a little bit of a mix in the afternoon. Because the northern counties will stay colder than the southern counties, they will pick up more snow and less ice. This will help the northern counties to pick up 3-6 inches of snow.