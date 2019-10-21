Saturday’s Sky

On Saturday October 19th, many sky halos were captured in Central Pennsylvania. We had sun dogs and 22 degree halos too!

Sun Dogs, otherwise known as parhelia, is sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the sky. These crystals will then form a halo around the sun.

Usually to the left and right side of the sun at a 22 degree angle, you’ll find patches of light or rainbows, formed from the ice crystals. Most of the ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds or cirrostratus clouds.

22 Degree Halos are formed the same way from the light being refracted off the ice crystals in the clouds. These were also present on Saturday.

Sun Dog

Becky – DuBois