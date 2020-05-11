Saturday’s Record Cold

On Saturday May 9th, many locations in Central PA broke their record low temperature records.

In fact, Altoona had its lowest high temperature broken as well as its record low temperature. Altoona only reached a high temperature on Saturday of 40°F. The old record low high was 42°F back in 1947. The record low temperature in Altoona was 29°F in 1947 and the low on Saturday fell to 26°F.

State College’s record low was set in 1947 at 30°F. On Saturday, State College recorded a low temperature of 27°F.

Johnstown’s record low temperature was 31°F in 1977. On Saturday, their low fell to 23°F smashing the old record.

Dubois had a record low of 26°F back in 1966 for the date of May 9th. On Saturday, the low temperature fell to 23°F.

The chilly air will be moving out by the end of the week and it will become more seasonable here in Central Pennsylvania.