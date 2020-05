Spring is a transitional season with both warm and cold days, even in a warming climate. But long-term trends show that the arrival of summer-like temperatures is starting sooner across much of the U.S. These changes are beginning to warp the seasons as we know themーsqueezing out the winter chill and stretching the summer heat long before us.

To investigate the onset of summer heat, Climate Central analyzed the first calendar day when local temperatures reach their average daily summer high, and how that first day may have changed since 1970. We found that 54% of cities recorded summer temperatures at least a week earlier, on average, than they did fifty years ago. The top 15 stations with the largest advances in the onset of summer temperatures all recorded summer heat arriving more than three weeks earlier.