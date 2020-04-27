Satellites detect marine plastic pollution

From bags to bottles, some 13 million tons of plastic flows into our oceans every year, according to a 2018 United Nations’ report.

It’s claimed that if this present trend continues, our oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

Marine species ingest or become entangled by plastic debris, sometimes causing injury or even death.

The UN says 100,000 marine animals die each year due to plastic pollution related causes.

Key to plugging the leak is being able to detect marine litter hotspots, helping conservationists target clean-up operations.

Scientists at Plymouth Marine Laboratory are using remote sensing Earth observation satellites to detect patches of marine debris.

The Associated Press filmed them in October 2019, before the announcement of their latest research.

“Any plastic that enters the open ocean is inevitably going to degrade into microplastics or be sunk or become entangled or be ingested,” explains Earth observation scientist Lauren Biermann.

“We want none of those things to happen. And the idea is that if you can see them before they enter the open ocean, there’s something you can do about it.”

In a study, published Thursday (23 April) in the journal Scientific Reports, Biermann and her colleagues said they successfully detected plastic pollution in waters off Canada, Scotland, Ghana and Vietnam.

Overall, they achieved an accuracy of 86 percent, reported the scientists. Less accurate classification resulted from pixels not being sufficiently full of floating debris.

The European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2A and 2B satellites collect data over land and coastal waters. They’re part of the Copernicus Earth Observation Programme.

The mission surveys all the Earth’s land surface every ten days. The first satellite was launched in June 2015.

Biermann and her colleagues were able to use both satellites’ multi-spectral instruments to spot floating seaweed and debris from an altitude of about 700 kilometres in low Earth orbit.

The sensor was originally intended to monitor land-based vegetation. Biermann and her colleagues took it “out of its comfort zone”.

“It can measure at quite a high spatial resolution. What I mean by that is it can measure in ten-by-ten-metre pixels,” explains Biermann.

“For normal marine applications, you don’t need such high resolution, but in the coastal zone, it helps you look at things like small boats, river plumes, fronts.

“The difficulty comes when trying to distinguish patches of plastics from natural plants such as seaweed, in a blurry ten-by-ten-metre pixel.

For that, Biermann and her colleagues developed a machine learning algorithm that can tell the difference between the two.

“Say you’ve got a ten-by-ten-metre pixel, if you’ve got 30 percent of that pixel filled with floating material, even if it’s mixed material, plant material, as long as it’s dominated by plastics, we can start to detect it,” says Biermann.

The team is now continuing to refine the technique to further increase its accuracy in detecting floating plastic patches in murky coastal waters and large river systems.

It’s hoped the data could eventually help researchers answer several open questions about where marine plastic pollution comes from and where it congregates.

Bouncing on the waves, researchers from the University of Plymouth are searching for signs of plastic pollution in the waters close to England’s southwest coast.

Deploying this so-called “manta net”, it samples the sea surface and collects what’s floating by.

Onboard is Richard Thompson, a professor of marine biology at the University of Plymouth, who first coined the term “microplastics” in 2004.

After just minutes, Thompson finds elements that appear unnatural. They will have to be tested in the lab first to be sure what they’re made of, plastics or otherwise.

“We know from laboratory studies that there’s the potential for those small pieces to cause harm,” he says.