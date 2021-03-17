Saint Patrick’s Day Weather Almanac

Our average high temperature for March 17th is 47°F and our average low

temperature for this date is 28°F according to records for Altoona, PA. Our

sunrise this morning happened at 7:23 AM. Our sunset time will be 7:22 PM.

The mildest St. Patrick’s Day occurred in 1945 when we hit a record high

temperature of 79°F. Our lowest temperature that happened on St. Patrick’s Day

was in 1941 when our low temperature fell to 7°F.

The record lowest high temperature happened in 1994 when our high

temperature only reached 25°F. The record highest low temperature for March

17th happened in 1990 when the low temperature only dropped to 52°F.

The most rainfall we have ever received on March 17th happened in 1936 when

4.1″ of rain fell in one day! The most snowfall recorded on this date was

6″ back in 1956.