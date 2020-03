Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! The mildest Saint Patrick’s Day on record was in 1945, our high temperature that day was 79°F! Our record low temperature for March 17th happened in 1941 and the low was 7°F. Our average high temperature for March 17th is 47°F and our average low temperature is 28°F.

In 1956 we had 6″ of snow that fell on St. Patrick’s Day, but the day with the most precipitation occurred in 1936 when we had 4.1 inches of rainfall. Have a wonderful day!