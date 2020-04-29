Saffir-Simpson scale or hurricane scale

Earlier this month we talked about the EF-Scale that determines how strong a tornado is. Now we are going to talk about the Saffir-Simpson Scale that determines how strong a hurricane is.

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

Category 1: A Cat-1 hurricane has sustained winds between 74-95 mph. A category 1 hurricane can cause some roof damage, shingles, vinyl sides, gutters, take down large branches, topple shallow-rooted trees. Extensive damage to power lines resulting in a couple of days of power outages.

Category 2: A Cat-2 hurricane has sustained winds between 95-110 mph. A category 2 hurricane can cause major roofing and siding damage. Many shallow trees will topple and will cause major power outages.

Category 3: A Cat-3 hurricane is known as a major hurricane, sustained winds of 111-129 mph. A category 3 hurricane will cause major damage and removal of roof and siding. Many trees snapped or uprooted. Extensive power outages that may last 3-4 weeks.

Category 4: A Cat-4 hurricane is known as a major hurricane, sustained winds of 130-156 mph. A category 4 hurricane can cause severe damage to the building and total loss of roof and exterior walls. Most trees snapped or uprooted. Power poles and lines down resulting in no power for more than a month. Most locations would be considered uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5: A Cat-5 hurricane is known as a major hurricane, sustained winds of 157+ mph. A category 5 hurricane can cause most framed houses will be destroyed. Power poles and lines down resulting in no power for more than a month. Most locations would be considered uninhabitable for weeks or months.