SAFETY TIPS: Summer heat moves in this weekend

This weekend temperatures will be on the rise, and by next week we will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Remember if we have three days of 90°F consecutively, that is considered a heat wave. Heat causes more deaths per year than any other weather event and it can be prevented.

During the hot months, you want to make sure to check on your neighbors, stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, and limit your time outdoors.

An easy way to remember heat safety is by H E A T.

H – Hydrate

You want to make sure to drink plenty of water.

E- Educate

Know the weather forecast and how hot it can get for that day. Also know the warning signs of heat illness.

A- Act

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have cramping, or sweating excessively make sure to seek medical attention.

T- Take it easy

Do not forget about your furry friends! If the temperatures is above 90°F, the roadways can reach over 130°F! That could damage their paws. Make sure your pets have some place cool and plenty of water.

Also, NEVER leave a child or pet in the car on a hot day.

If you have to be outdoors in the middle of the day make sure to take plenty of breaks and be in the shade as much as possible. If you do not need to be outdoors on a hot day, make sure to stay inside during the heating of the day between Noon and 5:00 PM.