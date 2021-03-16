Running/Walking Forecast for Tuesday

Today will not be the best day to go outside and enjoy. If you still want to go for a run or a walk, make sure to wear a warm raincoast.

Today a low pressure system will bring us a bit of a wintry mix this morning. Later this afternoon it will be cloudy, but we will have showers and a bit of drizzle around. Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s. This afternoon we will keep the chill in the air with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tomorrow will be a better day to get outside and get fresh air.

