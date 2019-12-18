Road conditions under snow squall warning

AS OF 4:00 PM

The Snow Squall Warning has expired however, a line of snow squalls continue to move through southern Pennsylvania. This will affect Beford, Cambria, Somerset and Huntingdon Counties.

A snow squall can rapidly reduce visibility to a quarter mile. Use caution on roadways as they have become snow covered and slick.

AS OF 3:30 PM

Blair, Cambria, and Huntingdon Counties remain under a Snow Squall Warning until 3:45 PM. Snow and wind gusts up to 30 MPH has lowered visibility in spots and created slippery snow covered roads.

Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.

Ebensburg – Candelight Intersection

Cresson – US-22

Frankstown Road – I-99

Altoona -Plank Road