Live Now
House set to vote on impeachment

Road conditions under snow squall warning

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AS OF 4:00 PM

The Snow Squall Warning has expired however, a line of snow squalls continue to move through southern Pennsylvania. This will affect Beford, Cambria, Somerset and Huntingdon Counties.

A snow squall can rapidly reduce visibility to a quarter mile. Use caution on roadways as they have become snow covered and slick.

AS OF 3:30 PM

Blair, Cambria, and Huntingdon Counties remain under a Snow Squall Warning until 3:45 PM. Snow and wind gusts up to 30 MPH has lowered visibility in spots and created slippery snow covered roads.

Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.

Ebensburg – Candelight Intersection
Cresson – US-22
Frankstown Road – I-99
Altoona -Plank Road
Hollidaysburg – Plank Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss