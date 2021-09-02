Rivers have crested, but will slowly recede back into their banks today

Despite the sunshine today, with the amount of water we saw on Wednesday, we still have river flooding.

Rivers are cresting or have crested this morning, and will slowly recede this afternoon. Rivers cresting means they have reached the highest amounts before they start to go back down slowly to normal levels.

The National Weather Service has continues a River Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 7:00PM PM tonight. A River Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until 10:00 PM, and a River Flood Warning for the Raystown Branch of the Juniata at Saxton until 10:00 PM.

Raystown Branch of the Juniata at Saxton crested at 18.36 feet.

The Frankstown Branch of the Juniata crested at 16.55 feet.

The Juniata River at Huntingdon crested at 12.54 feet.

Aughwick Creek crested at 15.51 feet.

Some of the warnings may expire earlier if the waters return back to their banks at a quicker rate.