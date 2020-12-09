Rising waters flood Venice, no barriers activated

High waters flooded Venice again on Tuesday after authorities decided not to activate the movable barriers to protect the lagoon city alleging that the tide peaking was higher than expected.

According to the city hall tide control service, the tide peaked at 1.38 meters at 15.25gmt while weather forecasts didn’t predict it peaking higher than 1.30 meters, which is the level above which authorities activate the ‘Mose’, the movable barriers system protecting the lagoon city.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced in a tweet late on Tuesday that the movable barriers would be activated overnight to prevent another tide peak from flooding the city further.

In November 2019 Venice suffered major damages, estimated to 1 billion euros, due to record tides peaking at 1.87 meters

Before the pandemic Venice attracted more than 25 million tourists each year, and the effects of mass tourism on the fragile lagoon environment have fueled a decades-long debate on the future of the city,