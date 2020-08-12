Residents of Greek island face storm, flood aftermath

Greek emergency services and residents faced up to severe damage on Monday after flash floods sparked by a storm on the island of Evia left eight people dead.

Those in the village of Bourtzi were removing mud and debris from their homes after a nearby river burst its banks.

Parts of Evia saw rainfall that reached 80% of the annual rainfall for the area in the space of a few hours overnight Saturday to Sunday, Greece’s meteorological service has said.

Authorities estimated 3,000 residences had been partially or totally damaged by floodwaters and police said many local roads are impassible.

The death toll was updated to eight after the body of a man missing after a storm was recovered Monday near the Greek mainland, Greece’s coast guard said.

The floodwaters swept away cars and storage containers, tossing them into streets and against the walls of buildings.

Debris and garbage was seen washing up on the shoreline of the mainland in Chalkoutsi.