Plymouth, Indiana is in an abnormal dry period according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. But even after a few hot and dry weeks farmers say they are feeling comfortable. According to Agronomist Marc Eads, when you get into the 90s that’s when things become a little harder for the corn and soybean plant.

Farmer Kyle Stackhouse, who is currently growing corn and soy beans, said he is now back in a pretty good place thanks to last week's rain. His biggest issue is that dry soil mitigates spraying weed killer or fertilizer. Stackhouse said, "when it’s this hot the plant closes up and it’s hard to get the plant food in the right nutrients it needs. That’s why some of his beans still have a brown tinge to the leaves from the weed killer. "