Residents dig out from California storm mudslide

Residents dug their community out after mudslides from a Pacific storm that brought much-needed rain and snow to California on Wednesday.

The rains arrived at the tail-end of a largely dry winter, but it also unleashed a mudslide in fire-scarred Silverado Canyon.

Mud coursed down Orange County’s rustic Silverado Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains, filling the yards of homes and trapping some cars in hubcap-deep muck.

Shovel in hand, resident Gino Landry reflected on the task ahead. “Lots of mud, it’s going to be a lot of work to dig it out,” he said.

The Bond Fire burned through the area in December of 2020, leaving behind bare hillsides vulnerable to mudslides.

No injuries were reported, but with more rain expected the Orange County Sheriff’s Department ordered Silverado and two other canyons evacuated.

Winter storm warnings were in effect in the southern Cascades, down the length of the Sierra Nevada and the mountains of Southern California. Caltrans urged drivers to check for chain controls.