Report urges action on flooding, erosion from climate change

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, the Atlantic Ocean surf washes up on the beach outside the window of an oceanfront condo in Salisbury, Mass. A land conservation group is releasing a report on Friday, Aug. 20, 2020, focusing on the challenges that several Massachusetts coastal communities north of Boston are facing due to climate change. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON — Increased tidal flooding, beach erosion and aging sea barriers are among the climate change concerns threatening a famous coastal destination in Massachusetts.

The “State of the Coast” report released Thursday by The Trustees focuses on the threat of rising sea levels and more powerful storm surges on the state’s North Shore. It estimates it would cost more than $88 million to repair the region’s aging seawalls and that more than 600 North Shore buildings could experience daily tidal flooding by 2030.

The region is home to the major fishing port of Gloucester as well as Salem, site of the notorious, colonial-era witch trials.