Remnants of Hurricane Ida could bring flooding to Central PA on Wednesday

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane at Port Fourchon, Louisiana with sustained winds of 145 mph. Remnants of Ida will now be moving northeast, and will impact us in Central PA on Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday a front will stall in our southern counties here in Central PA. By Wednesday, with Ida making its way into our area, it will combine with the stalled front, and create the potential for flooding and heavy rainfall. Already, during the month of August, we have had above average precipitation. Our average amount of rainfall we typically see during the month is 3.26″ this August we have had over 5.73″ so far in Blair County. The ground is saturated and more rainfall could overflow creeks and streams.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is when we will begin to have the rain moving into our southern counties first as Ida treks northeastward. The rain will become widespread across all of Central PA by the Wednesday morning commute. We will continue to see rain through the day, and at times it will be heavy. Most locations could pick up between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. In some localized areas in the southern counties, we could even see up to 6 inches.

Due to the flooding potential, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Thursday. Try to prepare Monday and Tuesday if your home is prone to flooding. Also, remember if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown! It can be very dangerous to drive a car over a flooded roadway because you do not know what is under the water that could damage your car, or the water could carry your car away.

The rain will finally taper Wednesday night into Thursday morning leaving us with lingering showers. By Thursday afternoon, sunshine should return and it is looking mainly dry for the weekend ahead.