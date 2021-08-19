Remnants of Fred break Altoona rainfall record

Since the beginning of the week Your Weather Authority followed the track of Tropical Storm Fred. Monday afternoon, Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida. As it continued it’s track northward, the remnants of Fred arrived in Central Pennsylvania’s Wednesday.
The biggest threat to Central Pennsylvania was heavy rainfall that would lead to flooding. The Storm Prediction placed all of the region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Monday through Wednesday. Rain started to move in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. As the area woke up for a new day, rainfall turned heavy and soaked Central Pennsylvania.
Rain gauges in Central Pennsylvania were set to fill up with at least one to two inches of rain. Therefore, a flash flood watch was in affect for all of Wednesday. The remnants of Fred traced right along Central Pennsylvania throughout the day and certainly followed through with a good soaking.
Flood advisories and flash flood warnings were also issued as heavier bands of rain swirled through some areas. Urban and poor drainage areas had a hard time keeping up with rainfall rates of up to two inches an hour. Therefore, flooding happens quickly and some streets started to look more like rivers.
However, that was the only threat to Central Pennsylvania Wednesday. Conditions were favorable for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Not only did some thunderstorms turn severe, but were also capable of producing tornadoes.
A tornado warning was issued for extreme northeastern Huntington County and into State college, Centre County. Around the two o’clock hour, residents were taking cover from the severe threat. It lasted until 2:30 when the warning expired.
Once all was said and done, records were broken for rainfall amounts. Altoona came in with a whopping reading of 3.69″ of rain for Wednesday. That broke the previous record of 2.63″ by and inch of rain! Johnstown also broke it’s record by an inch of rain. Dubois also followed suit.
