Remnants of Fred break Altoona rainfall record

Since the beginning of the week Your Weather Authority followed the track of Tropical Storm Fred. Monday afternoon, Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida. As it continued it’s track northward, the remnants of Fred arrived in Central Pennsylvania’s Wednesday.

215 PM CDT 16 August — National Weather Service WSR-88D radar data indicates that Tropical Storm #Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida.



Fred's maximum sustained winds at landfall are estimated to be 65 MPH.



Latest: https://t.co/vbprzkjSVW pic.twitter.com/rU2DnV8oMH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

The biggest threat to Central Pennsylvania was heavy rainfall that would lead to flooding. The Storm Prediction placed all of the region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Monday through Wednesday. Rain started to move in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. As the area woke up for a new day, rainfall turned heavy and soaked Central Pennsylvania.

Heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding from #Fred is expected to spread inland over portions of the southeastern and eastern United States during the next couple of days. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sexxw0d7pu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

Rain gauges in Central Pennsylvania were set to fill up with at least one to two inches of rain. Therefore, a flash flood watch was in affect for all of Wednesday. The remnants of Fred traced right along Central Pennsylvania throughout the day and certainly followed through with a good soaking.

Flash Flood Warning (8/18)

Flood advisories and flash flood warnings were also issued as heavier bands of rain swirled through some areas. Urban and poor drainage areas had a hard time keeping up with rainfall rates of up to two inches an hour. Therefore, flooding happens quickly and some streets started to look more like rivers.

However, that was the only threat to Central Pennsylvania Wednesday. Conditions were favorable for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Not only did some thunderstorms turn severe, but were also capable of producing tornadoes.

Tornado Watch (8/18)

Tornado Warning (8/18)

A tornado warning was issued for extreme northeastern Huntington County and into State college, Centre County. Around the two o’clock hour, residents were taking cover from the severe threat. It lasted until 2:30 when the warning expired.

Once all was said and done, records were broken for rainfall amounts. Altoona came in with a whopping reading of 3.69″ of rain for Wednesday. That broke the previous record of 2.63″ by and inch of rain! Johnstown also broke it’s record by an inch of rain. Dubois also followed suit.