July is here and so is the heat. For most of the country, July is one of the hottest months of the year—and it’s only getting warmer. Like most summer months in recent years, we’ve experienced rising average temperatures and more record-breaking heat.

A look at July temperatures: Climate Central analyzed July temperature data since 1970 for 246 locations across the country. The results show a clear warming trend:

About 91% (224) of the locations have reported an increase in their average July temperatures, with 51% (116) of those locations warming by 2°F.

The greatest increases in July temperatures are concentrated in the western United States.

A closer look at Central Pennsylvania also reveals a warming trend from 1970 to 2020. The average July temperature warmed by more than 1°F.

Red, White, and Blue—and Weather Extremes, too: This Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of Independence Day. As people prepare their grills and sport their red, white, and blue, we look at which year had its biggest climate extremes.

The hottest 4th of July in Central Pennsylvania was recorded back in 1966. A high temperature of 97°F was recorded for the day. Meanwhile, the coolest Independence day was in 1986 when the high temperature only reached 46°F. If you were wondering what the wettest day was, that was in 2012 when 1.4″ of rainfall was recorded.