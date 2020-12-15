Red Cross shares winter safety tips ahead of snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvania braces for snow, the American Red Cross is reminding people of winter safety tips.

Among them: keep children, pets and anything that can burn three feet away from heating equipment, as home heating is the second leading cause of fires in America.

The Red Cross encourages you to download any apps you may need, in case you lose TV or power, but still have phone battery. Those can help you stay updated with weather advisories or other emergency information.

If you need to head out, remember to keep lots of space between cars, since sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

The Red Cross reminds people: don’t use cruise control or pass snow plows. Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before other roads.

A big 2020 tip: before you get in your car, make sure you have all the face coverings, hand sanitizer and wipes you may need, in case you have to make an unplanned stop.

You should also bring your pets inside. If they are outdoor animals, make sure they have access to unfrozen water.

If you can, check on your neighbors.

The Red Cross says turn off and disconnect any electronics or appliances you were using if and when power goes out to avoid damages later on.

Also, remember the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia can prompt confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

If you have frostbite, you might experience numbness, skin discoloration, or waxy feeling skin.

Lastly, you should never keep a generator indoors or in a garage because of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning. Those should be in well-ventilated areas.