We had near record warmth all weekend long, and it will continue into early this week. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 53°F. Friday we hit a high temperature of 71°F, the record on Friday was 73°F set back in 2015. Saturday our high reached 73°F again this was just shy of the record set in 1938 which was 76°F.

We did set a record high temperature on Sunday when the temperature soared to 75°F. The old record for November 8th, was 72 set back in 1980.

Today we are forecasting a high temperature of 72°F which means we could beat the record set in 1999 of 70°F.

Tomorrow we are forecasting a high temperature of 70°F, the record to beat tomorrow is 73°F which was set in 1931.