This past weekend we had record breaking warmth for January. Average high temperatures for this time in January are in the lower to mid 30s. Many places broke their daily high temperature records for January 11th.

Altoona shattered the past record which was 59°F in 1950 when the high temperature reached 66°F on Saturday. Record keeping in Altoona dates back to 1948. Altoona came one degree short of breaking the record high temperature for January 12th. On Sunday the high temperature reached 60°F. The record for January 12th is 61°F which happened in 1975.

DuBois has been keeping records since 1963 and the highest temperature recorded on January 11th was 56 in 2006. Saturday the temperature reached 64°F.

We also hit a high temperature on Saturday of 64°F in Johnstown which broke the record of 53°F in 2018. Records in Johnstown date back to 2000.

State College has been keeping records since 1893. Their record high temperatures was set in 1975 of 64°F. They tied their record high when the temperature reached 64°F.

Above average temperatures will continue until the middle half of this week then winter will return. We are not expected to break and more daily record high temperatures even though we will be warmer than average.