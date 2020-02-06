Rare and beautiful orchids on show

There are more than seven thousand plants here at the Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew.

The vibrant colours a reminder the annual Orchid Festival is about to begin.

This year’s focus is Indonesia, a country composed of more than seventeen and a half thousand islands, from the tropical to the temperate.

At the centre of the glass house this year is a volcano exhibit which emerges out of a pool of water.

The gardeners here are busy putting on the final finishing touches.

This year the festival is not just about giving us a taste of the tropics, it’s also about reminding us that conservation and biodiversity is not just about animals but plants too.

Kew is partnering a number of expeditions to Indonesia to map and identify the plants in some of it’s most remote regions.

One of the rarer orchids here today is this little yellow Paphiopedilum primulinum.

It’s a parent plant to many of the bigger, bolder and more brash orchids that we now see available in flower markets. It was only discovered in the 1970s, but there’s already concern about its longterm survival.

The festival has been designed by Scott Taylor the Conservatories Manager at the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew.

Taylor says: “Paphiopedilum primulinum is from Indonesia, it’s endemic to the island of Sumatra, Paphiopedilum is a genus of orchids, but there’s a lot of critically endangered and endangered species within, and they’ve often been illegally traded and collected in the wild. So this one is quite important for us to have in our collection with regards to keeping wild species going. It’s also the parent of some of the commercial hybrids that are available these days. So very important for us to have.”

These are the popular hybrids which have been cultivated for gardeners around the world.

Taylor explains: “If you got a more desirable plant that’s commercially available people would naturally tend to go and buy those ones rather than try and get the wild species, which are maybe a bit more difficult to grow, maybe the flowers are a bit smaller, but they don’t flower as long. So creating manmade plants is actually one way to lessen the stress on wild species.”

Kew Gardens claims to have one of the oldest orchid collections which date back to 1770, as well as the largest orchid herbarium which has a collection of more than 400,000 specimens of the plant.

Many of the orchids here like these Vanda orchids are grown on trees, reflecting the fact that seventy percent of orchids in the wild grow on trees. They not parasites, they just need the trees support.

At Kew this year they form a colourful Balinese Gateway.

Not everything is as it seems, this pretty archway is actually populated with Nepenthes, a species more commonly known as the carnivorous pitcher plant. You don’t see many insects flying under here.

Indonesia is a country full of colourful contrasts. It is split by what has become known as the Wallace Line. This is a boundary drawn by Alfred Russel Wallace in the 19th century.

It’s an imaginary line but it accurately separates the different species found in Asia and Australasia.

“Way back in the eighteen hundreds around the time that Darwin was writing his theories about the evolution of plants and what Wallace noticed was certain plants, notably Myrtaceae like Eucalyptus, didn’t cross over this line. Certain animals as well, like marsupials, didn’t cross over the line, on opposite like you’ve got tigers on the Asian side, but not on the Australasian side. So I’ve tried to bring all of this together this year. We’ve created displays focussed on volcanoes. Indonesia has a hundred active volcanoes, which can be a destructive force, but also a force for full renewal and rebirth. After a volcano erupts, it brings lots of minerals into the soil. So it really booms plant growth,” explains Taylor.

If you look closely you’ll also notice a few animals lurking in the flora.

“We’ve also tried to recreate some of the more paradise islands so you’ve got nice island settings with beautiful plants coming through. We’ve tried to showcase some of the really fascinating biodiversity that is in Indonesia, so notably tigers, orangutans, cuscus. All of these other animals that you find throughout the islands,” says Taylor.

Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens has a long history of working with environmentalists and botanists in Indonesia.

This year teams are planning trips to parts of the country which haven’t been mapped by botanists before.

Dr. Tim Utteridge is Head of Identification and Naming, he explains:

“We’re working areas where people haven’t really been before. It’s a big black hole on the map. So first of all, what we really want to do with that mapping is to identify and characterise the types of forest and we really don’t know some of these seasonal forests the plants there, so we’re probably going to have some new species as well, we’re also going to characterise the forests. Then we want to understand under different climate models how they could be affected, especially by, for example, more human activity in the region. So something Indonesia really wants to do is improve its tourism. So Indonesia, a beautiful country and so if we have more tourism in these areas, which are not the honey pots, can the forest take it? Is it resilient? And to do that, we want to help understand the resilience of these forests under these different scenarios. So climate change, more human activity, and then we’ll be able to actually help direct development, direct the tourism program, for example.

The Orchid Festival opens to the public on Saturday February 8 and continues until Sunday 8 March 2020.