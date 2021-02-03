Rains, melting snow causing flooding in Germany

A train passes a rail road crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN — A tiny community in western Germany has been cut off by the flooded Rhine River, while authorities cautioned that continued rain and melting snow could cause further problems in many regions.

In Rees-Grietherort, the rising waters of the Rhine flooded the only access road to the community located between it and a smaller river, effectively cutting off the 100 residents, the dpa news agency reported Wednesday. Due to its location, local authorities said the residents are relatively used to such inconveniences and officials employed a small fire department boat to ferry in and out three times a day.

The German Weather Service was warning that conditions were not likely to improve in many places until the weekend.