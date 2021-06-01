Rainbow clouds spotted in Central PA

It was a rainy and chilly weekend, but on Memorial Day many of you saw rainbows even though it didn’t rain! This weather phenomena is what is known as iridescent clouds or Circumhorizontal arcs. These “rainbow clouds” are formed thanks to plenty of sunshine and cirrus clouds!

Cirrus clouds are made up of tiny ice crystals. These crystals can refract or bend light, which will create a rainbow in the sky, without needing the rain. Rainbows will form on the opposite side of sun, but when the light is being refracted in a cirrus cloud, it will be on the same side as the sun, or the sun will be directly above these colorful clouds.

Thanks for sharing these really cool photos with us!

Nancy

Francie – Raystown

Mary – Ducansville

Diana