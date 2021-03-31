Rain turns to some snow tonight just in time for April Fools’ Day

This is not an April Fools’ joke, we will see some snowflakes tonight into Thursday morning.

A steady rain this morning will turn into showers and rain at varying rates for this afternoon. A cold front is moving across Central PA. We could pick up around a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall today.

Tonight our winds will switch from the south to the northwest ushering in colder air and switching the rain over into some snow. There will be a burst of snow late tonight and it will taper off around the morning commute tomorrow. There will be a slushy accumulation of snow north of I-80 and in the higher elevations. In those locations we could pick up an inch or two of snow.

It has been mild, so at this point we do not expect travel issues. However, within a snow shower or flurry visibility could be reduced. If we do see any icy patches it will most likely be on a bridge or overpass. The rest of Thursday will be quite windy with scattered snow showers and flurries.

Seasonable and dry weather returns for the weekend.

