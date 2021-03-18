Rain continues this afternoon

Rainfall will continue across Central Pennsylvania this afternoon. It will be a soaking rain at times and reduce visibility.

The rain will fall at varying rates. We could see some ponding of water on a few roadways and areas of poor drainage. If you come across a road covered in water, make sure to turn around and take an alternate route. Some locations will pick up over an inch of rainfall throughout our Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will be stuck in the 40s.

We will also deal with lowered visibility throughout the day due to the rainfall and fog. Give yourself extra time to commute. Tonight rainfall turns into a quick bit of a wintry mix. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds tonight will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. With the winds picking up tonight and the rainfall tapering off into early Friday morning, we will see visibility improving.

FULL FORECAST FOUND HERE –>