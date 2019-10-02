Rain Affecting Pumpkin Harvest

Pumpkins can tolerate a wide range of weather conditions however, farmers work hard to prevent their crop from failing. A good deal of time and dedication goes into the perfect pumpkin for carving or making grandmom’s famous pumpkin pie.

Pumpkins typically fair well in warm and dry weather. Nevertheless, drought conditions can lead to smaller and light weight pumpkins.

Alternatively, they are highly susceptible to cold temperatures and frost, which can cause them to soften and rot before harvest time.

Too much rain can delay planting and cause crops to rot. Mildews, which thrive in wet conditions, can damage leaves and stems or kill pumpkin vines and fruits.