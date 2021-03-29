Radiational cooling is the cooling of the earth’s surface. It is caused by the emission of infrared radiation from the Earth’s surface, clouds and atmosphere.

On a clear sky and a calm wind night that is when the most radiational cooling occurs. The surface cools the fastest because there are no clouds to radiate the heat back down to the Earth’s surface. The calm winds also allow the max amount of cooling as possible. If the winds are 8 mph or more then that will stunt the amount of cooling possible.

Tonight the sky will be clear and the winds will be below 3 mph. The dew point temperature is in the low to mid 20s. This will allow the temperatures to fall even lower. If the air temperature reaches the dew point temperature then the air will become saturated and fog will form. The air temperatures will not fall much further than the dew point temperatures. For example, if the dew point temperature was in the 30s or the 40s then the air temperature would stop around there. The fact that the dew point temperature is very low helps that air temperature to fall quickly and lower.