Powerful storm lashes Mediterranean

A rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), hit western Greece on Friday (September 18) darkening the skies and causing power cuts in the Ionian islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca.

The storm, named Ianos, which reached the western Peloponnese peninsula around midday, appeared milder than initially estimated, meteorologists said.

There was heavy rainfall in the area of Amaliada in the western Peloponnese, where the streets were empty, the sea was grey and frothy, and the strong winds had knocked over beach umbrellas.

Authorities said the intensity and course of the cyclone could not be accurately predicted. These cyclones first appeared in Greece in 1995 and have become more frequent in recent years.

A similar storm hit Greece in 2018.