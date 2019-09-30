Possible Record Breaking Heat Heading Our Way

A big change to the weather pattern heads our way Tuesday. A warm front will pass through our region. The winds will come out of the west-southwest. The heat and humidity from our southern states will move in and take over the region. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across Central Pennsylvania. Tuesday’s record high temperature for Altoona is 88 degrees and it was set back in 1927. The average temperature for this time of the year are in the mid 60s. The high temperatures will be 20 plus degrees above average.

Wednesday will be just as warm. The forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday’s record high temperature for Altoona is 87 degrees it was also set back in 1927. Take it easy the next few days. A nice cool down moves in Friday and takes over the weekend.