Polar bears enjoy the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Playful polar bears at a UK wildfire park enjoyed the rare snowy weather in England on Thursday.

Video footage captured Nobby, Sisu and Luka spending the day rolling about and sliding down the hills of Project Polar at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The 10 acre reserve is home to four polar bears and is one of the world’s largest reserves which is at the centre of international conservation efforts to save the species.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is currently shut to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.