Poe Valley State Park Storm Produced A Microburst, Not A Tornado

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Tornado Warned thunderstorm that moved over Poe Valley State Park in Centre County on July 11th, 2021 produced a microburst, not a tornado.

The stormed move through the state park around 7:32 pm yesterday. The microburst produced winds between 100-110 mph. Several trees were uprooted. A trailer and a car were damaged and a swing set was destroyed. There were no injuries reported.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss