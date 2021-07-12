Poe Valley State Park Storm Produced A Microburst, Not A Tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Tornado Warned thunderstorm that moved over Poe Valley State Park in Centre County on July 11th, 2021 produced a microburst, not a tornado.

The stormed move through the state park around 7:32 pm yesterday. The microburst produced winds between 100-110 mph. Several trees were uprooted. A trailer and a car were damaged and a swing set was destroyed. There were no injuries reported.