ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Police are searching for Preston Weakland after allegedly discharging a gun in the area of 17th street, but have arrested another teen they say was involved.

According to Altoona police 16-year-old Collin Brothers was arrested and charged this weekend after the incident in the Sunoco gas station parking lot on 17th Street and 7th Avenue. The complaint shows that police interviewed him and multiple witnesses.