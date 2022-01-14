PennDOT releases anticipated road restrictions ahead of winter storm

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – As snow conditions are set to hit our area and most of Pennslyvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and anticipate implementing road restrictions throughout the storm.

PennDOT says that the anticipated restrictions will include both speed and vehicle restrictions. Below are all of the anticipated road restrictions.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions;

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

The entire length of U.S. 22; and

The entire length of Route 33.

Effective at 7:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 7:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79; and

I-99.

Effective at 11:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Below is a chart from PennDOT with a visual representation of all vehicle tiers.

PennDOT again is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is not avoidable, use caution, reduce speeds, and beware of changing weather conditions. Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.