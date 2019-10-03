Penn State – Purdue gameday forecast

We recently celebrated the autumn equinox, signaling the beginning of astronomical fall. However, fall’s arrival has been rather anticlimactic so far—with hot and humid conditions still in place across much of the United States. Several areas in the Plains, Gulf Coast and Southeast had one of their hottest Septembers on local record.

Last month we looked at how average fall temperatures have been trending in the U.S., finding that 95% of cities analyzed recorded an increase in average temperatures over the past half-century. This week, we focus on trends in the number of warmer-than-normal fall days.