Penn State – Purdue gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!
So far this has been one of the best starts to the Penn State football season, at least when it comes to the weather. This Saturday is going to be about as perfect early autumn football weather as you can get. We’re going to have plenty of sunshine on Saturday. It will be chilly for any breakfast tailgates with temperatures rising from the 30s through the 40s and to near 50 before heading into the stadium. You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt despite the sunshine as temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s during the game which will be quite cool in the shade. Also, remember to put on that sunscreen. It is easy to forget, but you can get a sunburn and do damage to your skin being out for hours.
Fight on State!
Joe