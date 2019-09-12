Penn State – Pittsburgh gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation,

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for the third week in a row. So far we have started off with some great weather. The weather will not be quite as clear cut and nice this week but it’s not going to be too bad either.

A band of showers will move into Happy Valley from the west during the morning hours. Therefore there is a likelihood for a brief shower or two for any breakfast tailgates. There will still be the chance for a shower for the noon kick off so you may want to carry the rain gear into the stadium just in case. You should also keep in mind that the weather should improve during the game and the clouds will break for some sunshine. It will turn quite warm in the sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the kick off and then first into the middle 70s during the game. A bit of a breeze will also try to develop. Even though it won’t look like it first thing in the morning, you may want to apply that sunscreen for the sun’s arrival.

Fight on State!