Penn State – Idaho State Gameday Forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!

It’s time to head back to Beaver Stadium for the first home game of the season. The weather looks pretty good. Not too hot, not too chilly and probably dry. There will be no weather problems heading to the stadium on Saturday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine for the pregame tailgates with temperatures rising through the 60s and into the 70s before the 3:30pm kickoff.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky during the game. It will be warm in the sun during the start of the game but will be quite comfortable in the shade. There will not be much in the way of wind and only a few will want to be grabbing a light jacket before the end of the game. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s during the postgame festivities.

Fight on State!

Joe