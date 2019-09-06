Penn State – Buffalo gameday forecast

Hey Nittany Nation!

We’re heading back to to Beaver Stadium this weekend for the second home game of the season as Buffalo comes in town for a prime-time match up. We’re going to have a second game in a row for great weather.

On the backside of Dorian we are going to have a nice day on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower seems to be very low. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the pregame tailgates and drop into the upper 60s for the 7:30pm kickoff. If you are prone to getting cold, you may want to bring a light jacket with you. We will have a bit of a light breeze for the game, but it should not cause any problems.

Fight on State!