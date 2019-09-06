Penn State – Buffalo gameday forecast

Breaking News
Hey Nittany Nation!

We’re heading back to to Beaver Stadium this weekend for the second home game of the season as Buffalo comes in town for a prime-time match up. We’re going to have a second game in a row for great weather.

On the backside of Dorian we are going to have a nice day on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower seems to be very low. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the pregame tailgates and drop into the upper 60s for the 7:30pm kickoff. If you are prone to getting cold, you may want to bring a light jacket with you. We will have a bit of a light breeze for the game, but it should not cause any problems.

Fight on State!

