Wind speeds (3/28)

Wind gusts (3/28)

Compared to a sunny Saturday, Sunday (3/28) was a bit grey. A warm front previously lifted northward through Pennsylvania which led to warm and slightly humid conditions. There were occasional showers throughout Central Pennsylvania Sunday and temperatures managed to reach into the 60s. However, a cold front would soon follow.

LOCATION PEAK WIND SPEED SOMERSET 47 MPH BEDFORD 46 MPH JOHNSTOWN 44 MPH ALTOONA 43 MPH UNIVERSITY 41 MPH DUBOIS 40 MPH ST. MARY’S 33 MPH CLEARFIELD 24 MPH Peak wind speeds in Central PA (3/28)

As the front approached, winds speeds increased and a line of gusty showers swept through during the afternoon. However, conditions did not calm following the passage of the front. In fact, winds grew stronger. Some of the highest wind speeds were recorded during the late afternoon hours with Somerset taking first place at 47 mph.

Gusty showers Sunday (3/28)

Wind gusts recorded in Altoona

The region not only experienced strong winds and gusty showers but also decreasing temperatures. Highs for the day were recorded around noon or not long after. Following that, temperatures decreased as cooler air filtered in behind the front.

Cooler air moving southeast

Temperature change Sunday (3/28)

After a number of mild nights, overnight lows will be seasonably chilly. Temperatures will lower to the freezing mark Sunday night and some flurries will even begin to mix with lingering showers. Persistent winds during the nighttime hours will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler.