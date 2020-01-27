Past Groundhog Day Weather

Groundhog Day is coming up this Sunday and Phil will have to make his prediction if we will see six more weeks of winter or if an early spring is on the way. No matter his prediction, he has to decide in all types of weather!

Groundhog Day has been around since 1886 and if you head to https://www.groundhog.org/history-past-predictions you can find out some fun information about February 2nd. After looking through all Phil’s past predictions, we found that people have had to deal with snow, cold, and freezing rain to watch Phil do his work! Here is a look at some of the most extreme Groundhog Day’s:

Phil in 1918 saw his shadow and the temperature was -18°F, one of the warmest February 2nd’s was in 2006 when Phil made his prognostication with a temperature of 38°F.

1955: 4″ of snow fell on February 2nd

1961: the temperature was -25°F when Phil made his prediction

1971: was also a cold year when the temperature was -14°F

2000 and 2010 were also quite cold to watch the prognostication when the temperature was 12°F

2013: the Phil also had to brave the cold when the temperature was 7°F

2015: not too many years ago, people braved a night and morning of freezing rain on February 2nd.

Thanks to https://www.groundhog.org/ for this information!