Pandemic means few witness brief annual blooming of prickly pear cactus

The Opuntia cactus is in full bloom.

The bright flowers are a pretty decoration among the sandy dunes and endless steppes of the Astrakhan desert.

But this floral display lasts just five short days.

The cacti start blooming at dawn and die at sunset with the last rays of the sun.

Normally, visitors come to see this rare sight. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Russians are staying home and only are lucky few are getting to lay their eyes on the blooms of the prickly pear, as it is commonly known.

“We are at the unique place of the Astrakhan region, this is Kordon tract, the natural monument – a monument because it is the only place where Opuntia blossoms and bears fruit in such quantities,” says Vladimir Pilipenko, director of the Astrakhan Institute of Natural Sciences.

The cacti were introduced here towards the end of the nineteenth century.

Russian scientists were faced with the task of preventing soil erosion and greening the badlands of the Astrakhan desert.

As a result of their experimental work, many plant species were planted, including the American cactus, Opuntia tortispina.

In the Astrakhan steppe, prickly pears were acclimatised and settled on several hectares, becoming an amazing element of the natural landscape of the region.

Cacti were able to adapt to a sharply continental climate with severe frosts in winter and intense heat in summer.

The flowers also have an interesting reaction when they are touched.

“If you touch the stamen, they start to shrink,” says Pilipenko.

“It may be connected with the fact that for the flower to be pollinated, the pollen must fall on the pistil and if there are no pollinators, if there is no wind, during the closing of the flower the self-pollination takes place. It is a protective action to have strands and seeds.”

These plants also have their enemies..

Their prickly spikes can be a danger to animals, so local farmers tried to exerminate the cacti in the past.

To preserve the wild picky pear in the Kharabalinsky district, the Kordon tract was organised. In 1995, the head of the administration of the Astrakhan region declared these cacti under state protection.