PA EMS workers almost hit by truck sliding across snowy road

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Collier Township EMS shared a video of two workers nearly getting hit by a sliding truck during the snowstorm on Wednesday.

The workers responded to the scene of a minor accident on Thoms Run Road around 1 p.m. when a truck crossed the centerline and nearly hit the workers and another person. The truck smashed into the front of the EMS vehicle, but there were no injuries.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time. Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful,” Collier EMS said in a Facebook post.