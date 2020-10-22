Overnight forecast Wednesday, October 21, 2020

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 39% of the U.S. land area is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought that is affecting more than 74 million people, particularly across the West and Northeast. Recently, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicted that southern parts of the U.S. may experience expanded and intensifying drought during the winter months ahead, due to the La Nina climate pattern.

Rising temperatures increase the rate of evaporation, drying out soils as well as adding moisture to the atmosphere and changing precipitation patterns. This gives rise to an intensification of the water cycle which, simply put, is making wet places wetter and dry places drier. Drought is one of the costliest disasters in the U.S., causing an average of 94 deaths and an inflation-adjusted $6.2 billion in losses per year since 1980.