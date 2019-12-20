Overnight forecast Thursday, December 19, 2019

The overnight hours will remain dry with just a few patchy clouds. However, it will be another frigid night with temperatures ten degrees below normal. Lows will dip into the teens for the nighttime hours.

Conditions will remain dry for the end of the week and temperatures will be right around average. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen across Central Pennsylvania before some more cloud cover builds in late overnight. Highs will reach into the mid 30s during the day and dip into the 20s at night. The weekend will hang on to dry conditions which means anyone expecting to hit the road will have safe driving conditions for the holiday.

It will be warmer for the weekend with temperatures reaching into the 40s. However, Saturday will see a little more cloud cover with the region expected to see a partly cloudy sky. Highs will break 40 degrees for the day. Overnight lows will be around average as they dip into the 20s. Temperatures will reach into the low 40s on Sunday under a mainly sunny sky.

The stretch of sunny and dry weather will carry over into the new week. It will also be somewhat mild for this time of year with temperatures around 10 degrees above average. The week will begin with a mostly sunny sky Monday and highs reaching into the mid 40s.

Highs will once again reach into the low to mid 40s Tuesday. The day will start off mostly sunny before cloud cover gradually increases. Overnight temperatures will also be ten degrees above average with lows around the freezing mark. A mostly cloudy sky will be seen midweek with highs in the mid 40s.